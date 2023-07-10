Arkema and Raplas advance 3D printing and sustainable production

Arkema announced a partnership with industrial 3D printer manufacturer Raplas to jointly develop a range of high-performance N3xtDimension custom formulations for use in Raplas’ large format stereolithography (SLA) 3D printers. The collaboration will benefit from Arkema’s extensive material expertise for application-specific needs and new market trends.

These materials will be offered for use on Raplas Production Resin machines, which are open platform systems that enable shortened cycle time, high productivity, and large format prints with high resolution. The ready-to-print solutions will give end-users exceptional freedom of performance design to address varying application needs for investment casting, prototyping, and other very demanding industrial applications. The collaboration will advance more sustainable production processes in the industry.

“We are very excited to work with Raplas to continue to develop best-in-class materials with overall excellent mechanical properties to foster the adoption of 3D printing to new industrial applications on a large scale,” said Brad Rosen, global business director for 3D printing at Arkema. “Initial results have shown great success with N3xtDimension formulations on Raplas printers by leading players in major industries.”

“We are pleased that the Raplas Production Resin System installed at Arkema with our Resin Development Kit has been so helpful to improve efficiency and dramatically speed up the development process of these new materials,” said Darrin Dickinson, vice president of sales and marketing at Raplas. “Parts made from custom formulations of N3xtDimension resins built with Raplas Production Resin Systems are in final testing by globally recognized brands, and we are very eager to bring these next-generation materials to market through our joint efforts.”

Arkema

arkema.com

Raplas

raplas.com