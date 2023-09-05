Austin gets a brick-and-mortar 3D printing filament store

Digital manufacturing makes real-time, remote collaboration possible. But there’s still value in face-to-face interaction.

As such, Essentium is launching a physical filament store in Austin, Texas, as a direct result of its partnership with 3D-Fuel. The store offers premium quality USA-made filaments and encourages collaboration and education, empowering makers to fully embrace the capabilities of 3D printing technology.

The brick-and-mortar venture aims to provide technical insights, inspire innovation, and offer the latest 3D printing technology to the local community. With over four years of local filament manufacturing experience, Essentium is committed to engaging with Austin makers and sharing its expertise.

There is currently no dedicated brick-and-mortar store for the 3D printing community in the Austin metro. Addressing this gap, Austin 3D Printing draws insights from 3D-Fuel’s success with a similar store in Fargo, North Dakota, providing face-to-face interactions with 3D printing experts coupled with expedited same-day printing services.

The partnership expands options for 3D printing professionals, educators, and hobbyists by offering over 40 colors, including Tough Pro PLA+ and other popular filaments. The alliance ensures accessible materials, enabling diverse applications and contributing to local sustainability, all made in the USA.

Demonstrating environmental responsibility, Essentium will also introduce spool recycling services, allowing customers to repurpose spools, minimize waste, and support sustainability.

