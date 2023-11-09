AutomationDirect adds U.S. Motors’ ACCU-Torq motors to motor category

AutomationDirect has added ACCU-Torq motors from Nidec U.S. MOTORS to its motor category. These 3-phase motors are high-performance inverter duty motors that are a cost-effective solution for applications that require 100% torque down to zero speed.

These motors offer premium efficiency and are available in 230/460 Vac 1800 rpm models in sizes from ¼ hp to 10 hp. ACCU-Torq motors are optimized for operation with any VFD and they feature a 5000:1 speed range.

The new ACCU-Torq Motors start at $370 and come with a one-year warranty for 56 frame motors and a three-year warranty for all other motors.

For more information, visit www.automationdirect.com/inverter-duty-motors