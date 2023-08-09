Beckhoff USA expands TwinCAT product management team

Beckhoff Automation is pleased to announce the return of Brandon Stiffler as Software Product Manager. With a strong background in software development and automation technology, Stiffler will bolster the ranks of our fast-growing product management team. Previously an application engineer at Beckhoff, Stiffler’s years of experience with TwinCAT and deep understanding of complex industrial automation applications uniquely qualify him for this position.

Stiffler will report directly to the Director of Product Management, Daymon Thompson. He will work collaboratively with other key members of the team, including Software Product Manager Casey Taylor and Vision Product Manager Todd Jarvey, to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of Beckhoff customers.

“Brandon is an intelligent and forward-thinking automation software pro. We couldn’t be more excited to have him return to Beckhoff,” Thompson said. “He will take charge of TwinCAT HMI, Machine Learning, Measurement, and Analytics, along with the software’s integration into MATLAB®/Simulink® and other third-party technologies. This comprehensive TwinCAT team today really highlights the rapid expansion of both our software product portfolio and company.”

With Stiffler taking over visualization, simulation, and other software technology components, Taylor will spearhead areas of core machine control such as PLC, fieldbus communications, and other TwinCAT functionality. Jarvey, on the other hand, focuses exclusively on TwinCAT Vision, the fully integrated image processing solution, as well as the company’s forthcoming machine vision hardware.

During the early stages of his career, Stiffler actively pursued a diverse range of experiences within the automation industry, encompassing integration, custom machine building, and distribution. His professional journey consistently involved bridging high-level software with control systems, expertly navigating the Microsoft .NET development stack, databases, vision, and robotics, in addition to PLC, motion control and HMI programming.

In 2018, Stiffler joined Beckhoff, assuming the role of an application engineer and effectively collaborating with a broad spectrum of clients across the southeastern region. Over the past two years, he has showcased his software development skills as a full-stack web developer, accumulating valuable practical experience that will benefit Beckhoff customers.

“Coming back to Beckhoff, I’m excited to see that the welcoming culture and strong leadership haven’t changed, even though there are so many new faces due to our continued growth,” Stiffler said. “Beckhoff is continually at the forefront of the automation industry. Through our approach to PC-based controls and our software architecture, we embrace many leading-edge technologies long before others in our space. With my role being heavily involved with the software and data-focused products, one of the main challenges will be to simply keep up! Our offerings will continue to evolve, and so must we to effectively develop, sell and support them.”

Stiffler earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the State University of New York at Fredonia.

