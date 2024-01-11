Brian Nowak and Andrew A.O. Brown leading PTDA in 2024

The recently elected 2024 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council of the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) begin their leadership terms.

Brian Nowak, president & CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions, Neenah, Wisconsin, assumes the leadership of the association as president. Nowak began volunteering for PTDA in 2015, serving on the Education & Training Committee. Since then, he has joined various committees and task forces and has been a member of the Board since 2020.

“I look forward to leading PTDA in continuing conversations addressing the changing needs of our membership,” said Nowak. “Following the launch of several pivotal programs in 2023, we have a great foundation on which to continue to develop and deliver essential resources to help those in our industry achieve success.”

Joining Nowak on the 2024 PTDA Board of Directors are:

Immediate Past President Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing & Supply Inc., Harahan, Louisiana

First Vice President Bill Shepard, vice president, BDI, Cleveland, Ohio

Second Vice President Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Central States Area & U.S. Energy Subsidiaries, Applied Industrial Technologies, Cleveland, Ohio

Treasurer JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service Inc., Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Manufacturer Council Chair Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company, Central Falls, Rhode Island

Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Sara Zimmerman, vice president business development, Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America, Chesapeake, Virginia

PTDA Foundation President Matt Pavlinsky, director PT Products, Applied Industrial Technologies, Cleveland, Ohio

EPTDA President Luca Martelli, CEO, TRM, Bologna, Italy

Directors:

Jeff Cloud, president & CEO, IBT Industrial Solutions, Shawnee Mission, Kansas

Chester Collier, senior vice president, Walter Surface Technologies, Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada

Tom Holtry, senior director, strategic sales support, Motion, Birmingham, Alabama

Sarah Musser, president, Barlett Bearing Co. Inc., Philadelphia

Craig Pirie, president, Daemar Inc., Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Joe Savage, president, Bearing Service Inc., Livonia, Michigan

Brown became active in PTDA committees in 2009 when he joined the Electronic Transmissions Standardization Task Force. For the past 15 years, Brown has served on various task forces and committees. He joined the Manufacturer Council in 2017 and served as vice chair in 2023.

“We have a tremendous group of volunteers who bring not only a wealth of knowledge and experience but a deep desire to better our work and industry,” said Brown. “The landscape of the PT/MC industry is dynamic, and I’m excited to be around the table with forward-thinking people who are eager to bring about change when and where needed.”

Joining Brown on the Manufacturer Council is:

Immediate Past Chair Tammy Balogh, chief people officer, Flexco, Downers Grove, Illinois

Council Members:

George Basel, director marketing & product management, U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC, Wheeling, Illinois

Kristian Campbell, industrial sales manager NA, Dayco Products, Roseville, Michigan

Maxine Gomez, sales manager, Belden Universal, Hillside, Illinois

Chris Gumas, director marketing, Ruland Manufacturing Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts

Chris Keyser, vice president channel & segment sales, ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc., Fort Smith, Arkansas

Michael Moonan, senior vice president sales, Solve Industrial Motion Group, Charlotte, North Carolina

Paul Phillips, president, Maxi-Lift, Inc., Addison, Texas

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

PTDA provides exceptional networking, targeted education, relevant information, and leading-edge business tools to help distributors and manufacturers meet marketplace demands competitively and profitably. For more information, visit ptda.org or follow on LinkedIn.