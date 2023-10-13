PT WORK Force continues to support PT/MC Employers with valuable resources

The need to find right-fit people and motivate employees to take advantage of future growth opportunities is more important than ever. Because of the generous contributions made by companies and individuals to the PTDA Foundation 2023 Fund Drive, the charitable arm of the Power Transmission Distributors Association, power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) employers are further empowered in their recruitment and retention efforts through the PT WORK Force initiative.

In 2023, PT WORK Force delivered valuable insight and resources to help employers maximize their workforce — whether in the plant, the warehouse, or in a work-from-home environment — through programs and services to assist with talent growth and development. Campaign contributions provided for new and vital programs to help PT/MC employers:

Get job postings to appear higher in search results and entice applicants in the webinar, “Entice a Broader Candidate Pool with Job Posting Tips from Indeed,” presented by Lauren Kort, senior manager, Talent Intelligence, Indeed.

Understand the importance of internships, where to find candidates, and the process for establishing a program during the webinar, “Strategies for Successful Internships,” presented by Norm Clark, PhD, Texas A&M University’s Industrial Distribution Program.

Gain awareness of adaptability and resilience and added to employers’ understanding of the importance of building an inclusive and productive work culture, fostering growth and success in the 2023 PTDA Canadian Conference presentation, “The Power of One: Enabling Change, Strength in Adversity through Diversity.”

Celebrate women in our industry including Sylvia Silveira, NTN Bearing Corp. of Canada, recipient of the 2023 Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award.

Recognize those emerging at the forefront of the industry including Alex Vitou, Dodge Industrial Inc., 2023 Robert K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award recipient.

Elevate compensation and benefits offerings in the live PTDA 2023 Industry Summit session, “Building an Effective Compensation Strategy to Attract and Retain Top Employees,” delivered by Alex Chausovsky, Bundy Group.

Find original content relevant to the PT/MC industry in the monthly What’s Trending in Recruitment and Retention e-newsletter.

Discover timely information on events, resources, and engaging news relating to hiring and retention via the PTDA Foundation LinkedIn page.

The PTDA Foundation looks forward to expanding its content in 2024.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach, and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax-deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

For more information or a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FundDrive.