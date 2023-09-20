Carlo Gavazzi 2-Phase and 3-Phase compact power supplies

Carlo Gavazzi is excited to introduce the new SPDE Power Supply Series, which are very compact 2-phase (bi-phase) and 3-phase DIN-rail mount power supplies designed for electrical panels with limited space. This series offers power ratings from 120 to 480 W with 24 and 48 VDC output, and input voltage range with AC voltage, (2-Ph 180-600 VAC and 3-Ph 320-600 VAC) or with DC voltage (2-Ph 254-848 VDC and 3-Ph 450-850 VDC).

The high quality of the SPDE Series is certified by a series of industry approvals: CE, UKCA, UL61010, EN62368-1. Integrated diagnostics and protection functions such as output short circuit, over current, over-voltage, and over temperature provide maximum output protection.

Main technical features include:

• Universal AC/DC input voltage range

• Output voltage range of 24 VDC or 48 VDC

• Output power range for up to 120 up to 480 W

• Up to nearly 50% space savings

• Built-in active PFC (2-Ph 240 W and 3-Ph 480 W)

• DC OK relay indication

• High efficiency up to 95.6%

• Overvoltage category III

The SPDE Series Power Supplies are extremely suitable for applications where high efficiency and wide operating temperatures are required.

Carlo Gavazzi

www.GavazziOnline.com