Carlo Gavazzi 2-Phase and 3-Phase compact power supplies

Carlo Gavazzi is excited to introduce the new SPDE Power Supply Series, which are very compact 2-phase (bi-phase) and 3-phase DIN-rail mount power supplies designed for electrical panels with limited space. This series offers power ratings from 120 to 480 W with 24 and 48 VDC output, and input voltage range with AC voltage, (2-Ph 180-600 VAC and 3-Ph 320-600 VAC) or with DC voltage (2-Ph 254-848 VDC and 3-Ph 450-850 VDC).
The high quality of the SPDE Series is certified by a series of industry approvals: CE, UKCA, UL61010, EN62368-1. Integrated diagnostics and protection functions such as output short circuit, over current, over-voltage, and over temperature provide maximum output protection.
Main technical features include:
• Universal AC/DC input voltage range
• Output voltage range of 24 VDC or 48 VDC
• Output power range for up to 120 up to 480 W
• Up to nearly 50% space savings
• Built-in active PFC (2-Ph 240 W and 3-Ph 480 W)
• DC OK relay indication
• High efficiency up to 95.6%
• Overvoltage category III
The SPDE Series Power Supplies are extremely suitable for applications where high efficiency and wide operating temperatures are required.
Carlo Gavazzi
www.GavazziOnline.com
Filed Under: Power supplies