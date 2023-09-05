Clarkson College’s new 3D printing center reshapes healthcare in Omaha

Clarkson College in Omaha, Nebraska, and 3D Systems partnered to establish an on-campus 3D Printing and Training Center of Excellence. This cutting-edge facility represents a significant leap forward in healthcare innovation, education, and patient care. This synergy will create pathways that make 3D printing and visualization accessible to healthcare facilities. Through education, consulting, customized patient care, and research, the team aims to reshape the landscape of healthcare in the region.

Bringing technology closer to point-of-care and the implementation of 3D Systems’ solutions holds several tangible benefits for Omaha and the surrounding communities, including accelerated innovation through clinical engagement, the potential for enhanced patient outcomes, and the transformation of healthcare practices. This partnership enables Clarkson College to offer FDA-cleared 3D-printed, patient-specific devices on-site and make them accessible to clinicians and healthcare facilities across the region. Device offerings include diagnostic anatomic models, surgical guides for orthopedic oncology procedures, and radiotherapy accessories.

The 3D Printing and Training Center of Excellence at Clarkson College, in conjunction with 3D Systems, is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of medical advancements through the transformative power of 3D printing technology.

Learn more at: clarksoncollege.edu/3d-printing-and-training-center