CRP and Windform are back at Formnext 2023

CRP Technology will be attending Formnext as an exhibitor for the second year in a row. The event will be held Nov. 7-10, 2023, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. CRP Technology experts will welcome the Formnext attendees at booth B41, Hall 11.1, to discuss the benefits of using Windform materials and professional 3D printing in their production process.

The participants who will come and stop by CRP’s booth will see first-hand some functional parts manufactured in the latest materials launched on the market: Windform TPU, the second rubber-like material of the Windform TOP-LINE range for selective laser sintering process, and Windform XT 2.0 IMG, the first injection molding material 100% recycled from unsintered Windform powders.

“This year we show up two new materials, two important ‘technological partners’ for companies in search for reliable, durable, and sustainable solutions,” said Franco Cevolini, CEO and CTO CRP Technology. “Windform TPU bridges the gap for those who need rubber-like material, very elastic, flexible, soft; its elongation at break, density, and shore A hardness are key values with no rivals in the AM world; Windform XT 2.0 IMG ensures a continuity in material selection from prototyping to large scale production.”

CRP Technology will be also displaying the latest parts manufactured in Windform for the Aerospace and Automotive sectors. Also on display is a model of Experia, the Energica Motor Company’s new no-emission Green Tourer motorcycle, and the mockup of FLYING-CAM’s UAS Discovery. Both have mounted some parts in Windform.

