DENSO announces executive retirements, promotions, and organizational changes 

DENSO Products and Services Americas, an affiliate of leading global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., announces the retirement of senior vice president Richard Shiozaki and vice president of Sales Fran Labun. The aftermarket automotive arm of DENSO, whose groups include commercial and industrial products and services, also announced recent promotions and changes to its organizational structure.

On May 31, Shiozaki will retire after 37 years of service. During his final two months with DENSO, Shiozaki is serving as an executive advisor to the company. Labun is retiring March 31 after 41 years of service.

“We thank and celebrate Richard Shiozaki and Fran Labun for their leadership that has strengthened every aspect of our company,” said Hirokatsu Yamashita, president of DENSO Products and Services Americas. “Their many contributions include building a strong management team prepared to fill their shoes and guide us into the future.”

Replacing Labun is Steve Corey, who has already moved into the role of vice president and general manager. Corey, who has been with DENSO for more than 32 years, served as director of Independent Aftermarket Sales prior to his promotion.

In November 2022, Alex Merlina was named senior manager of the Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS) unit, responsible for DENSO’s Heat Management, Robotics, and Automatic Data Capture departments. Merlina, who has more than 25 years of experience with DENSO’s original equipment manufacturing and aftermarket business operations, was manager of Project Management prior to his promotion.

In mid-February, oversight of the CIS unit was assigned to senior vice president Norihito Tanahashi. Tanahashi, who has nearly 36 years with DENSO, is also responsible for the Original Equipment Sales unit, which he has led since 2017.

DENSO Products and Services Americas continues to expand to meet the growing demand for its aftermarket automotive, commercial, and industrial products and services and advance its carbon-neutral initiatives. Its operations extend throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and include DENSO Auto Parts, VehicleMRI, PowerEdge, Heavy Duty, Robotics, Automatic Data Capture, MovinCool, and EdgeCool divisions.

DENSO

www.denso.com