DENSO president announces €63B R&D plan for new era of safe and sustainable electromobility

In his first European public appearance as president and COO of DENSO, the Fortune 500 advanced automotive technology supplier, Shinnosuke Hayashi revealed that the business plans to invest €63 billion (¥10 trillion) in research and development over the next ten years in line with its pursuit of zero emissions and zero traffic fatalities within mobility and society.

During an announcement at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, the recently appointed DENSO president highlighted the role of the wider automotive industry in tackling carbon-emissions, calling upon the sector to find collaborative solutions to make transport safer and more environmentally friendly. According to Hayashi, businesses like DENSO have a duty to preserve the planet for future generations through the creation of advanced technologies that overcome the twin challenges of environmental pollution and traffic fatalities.

To enable the growing shift towards electric-powered engines, it was revealed that a significant package of investment would allow DENSO to develop technologies for electrification and further expand its product portfolio to accommodate the evolving needs of the mobility ecosystem. The business is ramping up its global production capacity and is on track to produce around 12 million inverters per year by 2025, while consolidating its expertise within vehicle semiconductor production and thermal management systems. Advancements within these areas will support improved electric vehicle functionality and range, paving the way towards electrification.

During his speech, Hayashi reaffirmed DENSO’s unwavering commitment to leading the industry in carbon- neutrality. This pledge follows the recent unveiling of plans to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entirety of the company’s supply chain by 2050. With the successful attainment of carbon neutrality (with credits) within its facilities across Japan and Europe the company is already well on course to achieving operational carbon neutrality by 2035. Mr. Hayashi also emphasized the transformative impact of innovative technologies such as carbon capture and recycling, as well as the implementation of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) and Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) technologies at DENSO’s Japanese facilities. Having proven their effectiveness in Asia, these technologies are poised to be introduced to a range of European facilities in the coming times.

“Throughout history, human beings have pulled together to rise to significant challenges. Against one of the biggest challenges humanity has ever faced, it is vital that organizations like DENSO collaborate and harmonize with partners across the globe to solve the problems facing our planet. We believe mobility has an important role to play within this journey and wish to lead the industry in the development of new technologies and solutions to achieve safe and high-value mobility and manufacturing. We’re making huge strides in our own manufacturing activities and by doing this, we believe we can empower the entire industry to do the same, to the benefit of society over the medium and long term,” said Shinnosuke Hayashi, president and COO of DENSO.

Hayashi also referenced his own personal journey within the DENSO organization and how this has helped to inspire his vision for the company. After joining DENSO as an engineer in 1986, he worked on the development, mass production, and global business development of the engine ECU of the world’s first fully electronic control diesel common rail system.

Over a 37-year career, he has risen through the company ranks to make an impact across the wider DENSO Group. In 2015, he was named executive director of DENSO Corporation, where he oversaw the development of an electronics platform for integrated control of the entire vehicle system, while also playing a lead role in business reform and new product planning within the mobility electronics field.

One year after becoming chief software officer in 2020, he was promoted to senior executive officer of DENSO Corporation, before being appointed as the head of the Mobility Electronics Business Group a year later. He has since established a strong reputation for driving company-wide reforms and is a passionate advocate for the integration of software into the DENSO portfolio of products and solutions.