Design World launches the Digital Transformation Forum

Manufacturers are under pressure to take on a digital transformation that will add flexibility on the plant floor while increasing productivity. Key drivers of this technology step change include the need to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency, all while facing a skills shortage and a lack of visibility across the supply chain.

Recognizing this critical time for manufacturers, Design World — the essential resource for engineers and manufacturing executives — is launching the Digital Transformation Forum, May 1-2, 2024, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

This can’t-miss event will delve deeper into technology integration for manufacturing, discussing not just the “why” but also the “how” of digital transformation. It will highlight case studies of successful digital deployments, focusing on strategies that enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

Expert advice

The opening keynote speaker is IIoT expert Walker Reynolds, a solutions architect and founder of Intellic Integration. Reynolds will outline the critical first steps required to navigate manufacturing’s digital frontier.

Day two keynote speakers feature Anthony DeTullio, a reliability engineer at Sikorsky Lockheed Martin, and Chris Gilman, industrial transformation program manager at Strategic Maintenance Solutions. The two will discuss adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) for machine data. Together, they built a machine learning tool that automates the process of setting thresholds for industrial metric data to ensure users receive the right information at the right time.

Other sessions will explore various aspects of digital transformation in manufacturing, including the role of AI in predictive maintenance, the integration of IoT for real-time data analysis, and the impact of cloud computing on product development and supply chain management. Interactive sessions will focus on understanding the risks and rewards of digital transformation, addressing cybersecurity concerns, and evaluating the ROI of digital investments.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers, share experiences, and learn from the successes and failures of others already on a digital transformation journey.

This comprehensive agenda aims to equip participants with a holistic understanding of digital transformation in the manufacturing sector, preparing them to navigate the complexities and seize the real opportunities in this new digital era.

The agenda and speaker lineup continues to build and will be available in full in the coming weeks.

An all-inclusive package

Attendees can purchase discounted All-Access conference passes before March 8, 2024, to save and gain full access to all keynotes, technical sessions, networking receptions, and special events. Regular and on-site rates apply after March 8. Discounts are also available for academia, associations, and corporate groups.

The Digital Transformation Forum will be co-located with two renowned events: the Robotics Summit & Expo and DeviceTalks Boston. The Robotics Summit & Expo is the world’s leading robotics development event, providing engineers with the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robots. DeviceTalks is the premier industry event for medical technology professionals and attracts engineering and business professionals from a broad range of healthcare and medical technology backgrounds.

Attendees of the Digital Transformation Forum will have access to both events and the combined exhibit floor. More than 100 exhibitors will showcase live demonstrations and emerging technologies pegged to revolutionize industries.

To learn more and register, visit digitaltransformationforum.com.