Mitsubishi collaborates with Dispel to launch zero-trust remote access solution

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. has closely collaborated with Dispel, a software provider for secure, remote connectivity in OT environments, to provide customers with solutions to grant on-site zero-trust network access from remote locations securely. Facilities can connect to the remote region through Dispel-enabled Mitsubishi Electric iQ-R Series WinCPU R102WCPU-W or the RD55UP12-V C Intelligent Function Module and comply with NIST/IEC 62443 standards.

Dispel’s unified platform gives control and visibility over industrial systems and user access through a centralized dashboard designed against cybersecurity controls, including NIST 800-53, NERC CIP, and IEC 6244. Dispel protects against cyber threats by using dynamic Moving Target Defense infrastructure to continuously reconfigure and encrypt data pathways to reduce the risk of unauthorized access. With over 20 million hours of safe operation, Dispel’s Zero Trust Remote Access platform goes beyond traditional solutions to provide the comprehensive suite of features needed in high-value operational technology settings, such as password vaulting, privileged access management, session recording, vendor self-management, just-in-time access, and endpoint isolation. The solution can be used in any industry requiring secure, remote access but is seen most in food and beverage, packaging, automotive, medical/life science, electronics, logistics/e-commerce, and water and wastewater industries.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Dispel. This remote access solution for OT revolutionizes cybersecurity with its innovative software, protecting businesses against evolving threats in the digital landscape,” said Aga Zupancic, product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

“What matters to industrial customers is uptime, availability, and crew safety,” said Ian Schmertzler, president of Dispel. “Cyber security should not be something they need to worry about, but the shifting regulatory and threat landscape has made it impossible to ignore. By providing a Zero Trust Access platform aligned with NIST 800-53 to their customer base, Mitsubishi Electric is making it possible for their clients to refocus on what matters.”

The announcement highlights Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s continued advancement into industrial cybersecurity.

Mitsubishi Electric

us.mitsubishielectric.com