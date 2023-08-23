DieQua’s PHCH Inline Planetary Reducer is designed for packaging machinery applications

Continue to Site

DieQua Corporation, a manufacturer of mechanical integration solutions and components such as motion control reducers, power transmission solutions, screw jack systems and mechanical integration solutions, announces the release of its PHCH-Planetary Reducers designed for packaging machinery applications.

DieQua’s new PHCH Planetary Reducers are:

  • Backlash as low as ≤3 arcmin
  • High efficiency ≥97%
  • Low operating noise ≤58 dB(A)
  • Inline housing configuration
  • Available in four sizes, 70, 90, 120, and 155
  • One-piece solid shaft and planet-carrier
  • 8 Single Stage Ratios (3:1 ~ 10:1), and 13 Double Stage Ratios 15:1 — 100:1
  • Torque Capacity through 600 Nm
  • Caged Planet Gear Carrier
  • Radial Capacities to 11380 N
  • Axial Capacities to 8830 N
  • Environmental protection IP65

