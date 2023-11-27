Dyndrite releases LPBF Pro software for 3D metal printing

Dyndrite recently announced the immediate availability of VIP Onboarding for Dyndrite LPBF Pro, a powerful new application for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) professionals. This new software empowers 3D printing users with previously unattainable part printing capabilities, accelerated build rates, and cost savings.

Metal 3D printing, projected to experience substantial annual growth between 23 and 30% in the coming decade, stands as the current pinnacle of additive manufacturing achievements. As this technology advances, offering expanded capabilities for final part production, there is a growing demand from defense, rocket, aero, and automotive manufacturers for more advanced tools. These sought-after tools are expected to not only streamline existing processes but also maximize the potential of their machine and extract more value from existing materials. Dyndrite LPBF Pro has been purposefully designed to meet the needs of this community. It caters to enterprise users who are pushing past the boundaries of outdated formats such as the STL and legacy applications that primarily rely on manual user interfaces and tribal knowledge.

“In AM, software has become the bottleneck limiting industrial users from adopting and maximizing the value from AM technologies,” said Harshil Goel, CEO of Dyndrite. “Dyndrite’s mission is to break this bottleneck by equipping AM engineers with tools that make them effective at their job. These tools naturally deliver precision, traceability, and repeatability, serving not only those pushing the boundaries but also those seeking an on-ramp as new customers embracing AM as a scalable and reliable manufacturing process.”

Dyndrite LPBF Pro gives users unprecedented power, freedom, and control over their LPBF process. It gives material, quality, process, and applications engineers scalable multi-threaded CPU and GPU-powered performance to solve their toughest geometry and compute challenges, while streamlining their print preparation processes. It enables materials experts to experiment, iterate and innovate, while quality engineers simplify and accelerate their qualification processes.

“At Elementum 3D our aim is to provide our customers with the highest quality product we can deliver. Using Dyndrite we surpassed our internal parameter set results on the very first try,” said Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein, CEO of Elementum 3D. “Dyndrite LPBF Pro allowed us to increase the quality of our material parameters, while dramatically reducing the time it takes to prepare, test, and qualify each build. Dyndrite helps Elementum 3D deliver a better product to our customers.”

“Renishaw has followed Dyndrite with interest since their launch. Upon receiving Dyndrite LPBF Pro with Quantum integration we immediately wanted to demonstrate how this connection could potentially increase the robustness of the certification of production processes,” said Kevin J Brigden, AMG applications engineering manager at Renishaw. “In particular, we want to show how volumetric segmentation can be used to deliberately induce non-conformance in specific regions of 3D geometry. The ability of the QuantAM API to allow complete control of RenAM500 series laser parameters enables a simulation of process degradation by deliberately ‘fudging’ the laser parameters in these regions of interest. This is merely the first step along that journey and in coming work, we will be leveraging machine learning approaches to help customers actually put this information to meaningful use.

“Using Dyndrite’s powerful geometry region segmentation we can easily create advanced complex toolpaths for the Renishaw machine than those normally generated with other software. In a Design of Experiments we deliberately controlled and varied the laser power along the leading edge of an array of blade singlets, one of the most critical functional areas for performance and quality control. Exaggerated for visual effect here, the range of samples show increasing thermal input across blade samples to the point of deliberate non-conformance and poor build quality.

“This approach is novel as it shows how optimal print parameters can be systematically derived, and a functional process engineering window explored using Dyndrite software with the Renishaw QuantAM’s API to allow complete control of RenAM500 series laser parameters to make more performant parts faster, especially useful with multi-laser systems. These exciting results also offer the possibility to use simulation software to define the regions, again accelerating development and, during print, the ability to use machine learning to identify areas for subsequent further parameter refinement.”

Dyndrite LPBF Pro is available for VIP Onboarding. Through this program customers receive direct hands-on support in applying Dyndrite to their metal printing use. The software interfaces directly with a wide variety of 3D metal printing machines including: Aconity3D, Renishaw, SLM, and others. Dyndrite is a member of the EOS developer network.

Dyndrite

dyndrite.com