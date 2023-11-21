Eplan’s Update Training 2024 makes projects easier with new functions

eLearning is a form of self-study that has been well-received and is becoming increasingly widespread. Eplan, the solutions provider, has made significant investments in this field since 2020 due to its customer-oriented focus and provides numerous eLearning courses at www.eplan.com. “Our goal is that our users work as efficiently as possible with Eplan. With the update trainings in the eLearning format, we present them the software’s new features. Our experience shows that when users make full use of the software, they also have the greatest success in project planning and engineering,” said Dr. Dusko Lukac, Eplan’s head of professional education.

Getting in shape for the new EPLAN Platform 2024

The EPLAN Platform 2024 has been available since September 2023 and users are encouraged to take a closer look at the new functions. The new eLearning course “EPLAN Update Training 2024” has 18 individual modules and provides valuable support for crucial innovations – for example, dealing with the mathematical calculations for block properties in EPLAN. These allow statistical comparisons to be made or the appropriate protective device to be determined to name just two examples. Other EPLAN Platform topics are also addressed in the current eLearning course modules for Version 2024 and are divided into the following six topic areas:

User interface (greater ease of use)

Block properties (complex calculations)

Terminals (optimized Terminal Editor)

PLC (improvements to symbolic addresses)

EPLAN Platform (optimizations in the new version)

EPLAN Pro Panel (total weight calculation for control cabinets, navigation cube, and more)

Shaping up in just 45 minutes

What do the eLearning courses look like? An intro at the beginning explains the new functions. Then it moves into in-depth content with engineering on the EPLAN Platform. A brief quiz at the end of every eLearning course gives the participants the security of knowing they have understood the topic. As far as time is concerned, a user should spend 30 to 45 minutes per module on average to get up to speed on the respective topic.

International standards considered

Meanwhile, there are around 1,500 eLearning courses available in up to 16 languages — including Japanese and Chinese as examples — and what’s unique is that all the contents are completely localized. Users don’t have to settle for reading subtitles, but instead get course content worldwide adapted to the specific language. Brief, interactive learning modules, customized to international standards, ensure quick, self-paced learning success for users around the globe.

Access is free for subscription clients as well as for teachers and students in the EPLAN Education area. Users can simply log onto the website at www.eplan.com, start the appropriate eLearning course, and ensure that they can engineer efficiently with the newest functions.

