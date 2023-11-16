WAGO updates Compact Controller 100

A new member has been added to WAGO’s Compact Controller 100 family. The 750-9401 Controller has a dual-core processor with a mix of 18 digital and analog onboard I/O channels. It also comes with a RS-485 serial port, dual Ethernet ports, a USB-C port for direct configuration connection, and CANopen communication port.

The CANopen port makes it easier for the expansion of applications where more digital I/O may be needed or connecting to other devices such as sensors or J1939-enabled devices. This compact unit is programmed with CODESYS 3.5 software that is free of charge or can be used with Docker containers for running opensource applications.

WAGO’s Compact Controller 100s are ideal for use in stand-alone machine control, building automation projects, and IoT applications.

These controllers are in stock and available now!

WAGO

www.wago.com/us/press-contact