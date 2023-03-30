Essentium launches EPOD for on-demand additive manufacturing

The prospect of an economic downturn makes companies more cautious about overextending themselves as they face potential revenue declines. However, while CFOs are rethinking capital expenditure, demand for parts continues to rise. In response, Essentium just announced a new service that offers the benefits of high-speed extrusion (HSE) printing and access to its entire ecosystem without increasing capital expenditure.

The new Essentium Parts On-Demand (EPOD) is an in-house production service that offers manufacturers access to Essentium’s engineering expertise and open AM ecosystem of solutions for fast and cost-effective production of parts at scale.

With EPOD, customers can use Essentium’s engineering-grade filaments and employ EPOD’s “polymer-to-part” services to make parts from custom filaments formulated and made in-house.

Early customers of EPOD services are already experiencing benefits. One oil and gas industry customer used HSE printing capability and capacity to print PEEK parts. Another aviation technical operations industry customer utilized the polymer-to-part solution to produce more than 100 housings made of a custom material with flame-resistant properties.

The EPOD service operates nine HSE 3D printers and plans to expand to more than 15 by the end of 2024.

Joe Anguiano has been appointed as the sales director of EPOD to drive growth and customer satisfaction. Before his current role, Anguiano held senior sales positions within the AM industry.

“Ongoing economic and geopolitical turmoil is taking its toll on manufacturers, who have been forced to delay capital expenditure and seek alternative means to procure parts,” said Anguiano. “EPOD services will allow manufacturers to use the HSE platform, including high-performance materials, to produce parts at the right economics without capital investment. Educating new users on AM will also be critical to help them make the leap from prototyping to industrial-scale production. It’s a win-win for manufacturers and the AM industry.”

Essentium

essentium.com