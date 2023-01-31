Ethernet Remote I/O Modules can manage a mix of analog and discrete I/O signals

Acromag has released two new Ethernet Remote Input/Output (I/O) modules, the NT2510 and NT2530, as part of its Busworks NT Series. These modules are designed to be a cost-effective solution for monitoring and controlling analog and discrete signals in industrial applications. Eight models have bidirectional discrete I/O, voltage or current analog inputs, and optional analog current outputs. NTE modules have dual RJ45 ports and a web server with field-selectable Modbus TCP/IP or EtherNet/IP communication. They also have an integrated DIN rail bus that allows up to three NTX expansion I/O modules to be connected, and a space-saving design that requires only 25 mm of DIN rail per module. The modules are suitable for use in harsh environments, with hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and a temperature range of -40 to 70° C. They can function as a network client or use Acromag’s i2o peer-to-peer communication technology to transfer data directly between modules without the need for a host or server. The modules also have multicast capability and support conditional logic.

“These modules can save money and space by interfacing analog input, analog output, discrete input, and discrete output signals with just a single unit,” said Robert Greenfield, Acromag’s business development manager.

Acromag, a mid-sized international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.