Belden launches data acquisition and orchestration products for mission-critical environments

Belden announced new products around data orchestration and management and data acquisition and transmission that enable better connectivity, faster speeds, and more power to help mission-critical environments perform at their peak.

The data orchestration and management products include:

Belden Horizon Console includes enhancements that allow organizations to take greater control of data collection and transfer. Industrial environments can now use Belden Horizon to send OT data to their cloud service for analysis; they can also support connectivity for multiple remote networks through one console connection. On-premise deployment is coming soon.

Hirschmann Industrial HiVision Version 8.4 includes new Zero-Touch Device Replacement configuration. It also improves usability of the MultiConfig feature, with new dialogs and parameters from the latest HiOS firmware.

Hirschmann BXP (BOBCAT eXtreme Performance) Managed Switches, an extension of the BOBCAT family, offer a compact design, enhanced flexibility and interoperability, and speeds of up to 10 Gb/s to meet ever-increasing bandwidth requirements.

The new Lumberg Automation Lio N-X 16DIO IO-Link Hub LC delivers enough current to support most industrial applications without an M12 L-coded cordset power connection.

Data acquisition a transmission updates include:

Belden Indoor/Outdoor Plenum (CMP) Stadium Cables are designed to be used in outdoor, below-grade conduit and aerial applications. They feature a CMP rating for indoor air-handling spaces, as well as suitability for water exposure.

Belden OSDP 658HMS Access Control Cables allow OSDP readers and other door components to connect to access control systems. A CMP rating ensures performance in plenum spaces.

Belden REVConnect Large Cores enable the REVConnect Connectivity System to support insulated wire diameters of between 1.3 mm and 1.45 mm with a single termination method.

To learn more about these solutions, as well as the types of technology and applications they support, visit www.belden.com/new-products.