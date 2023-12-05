ProductivityOpen P1AM-200 CPU & Productivity1000 TTL I/O modules

AutomationDirect has added the P1AM-200 open-source CPU to their ProductivityOpen line of controllers. This CPU can be programmed in C++ using the Arduino IDE or in CircuitPython using any text editor. CircuitPython is a derivative of the Python programming language built specifically for microcontrollers and uses a runtime interpreter instead of a compiler for more flexibility with code editors and code syntax.

The P1AM-200 CPU hardware features up to 16MB of flash memory for code and file storage, a 120MHz processor, a Crypto coprocessor for higher performance when using encryption libraries, and a neo-pixel RGB LED for visualization of the CPU program status. The ProductivityOpen CPUs utilize Productivity1000 series I/O modules and most Arduino MKR form factor shields for easy connections to a wide variety of devices.

In addition, two new DC I/O modules are available for the Productivity1000 controller series. The P1-08ND-TTL and P1-08TD-TTL discrete I/O modules are 3.3 to 5 VDC input and 5 VDC output versions with 8 points per module. These modules expand the capabilities of Productivity1000 and ProductivityOpen control systems by including support for low-voltage TTL devices.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/programmable-controllers