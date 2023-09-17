EXAIR engineer achieves CCASS certification for compressed air system management

Understanding how to optimize compressed air usage requires extensive knowledge and understanding of the utility. Calling on years of experience while working directly with customers and their requirements, EXAIR application engineers work diligently to provide proper guidance on how to get the most out of their applications. To complement this established effort, EXAIR is proud to announce that application engineer and international sales manager Neal Raker has earned a CCASS (Certified Compressed Air System Specialist) certification, accrediting his understanding of how to best utilize and optimize compressed air systems and products.

The CAGI CCASS is a professional credential offered by the Compressed Air and Gas Institute (CAGI) to represent mastery in all things compressed air system-related, such as system design, compressed air supply and distribution, energy efficiency, system components, and more. To earn this credential, individuals must attain not only a certain level of education but also complete specified training, testing, and professional experiences all pertaining to the comprehensive knowledge of compressed air systems. EXAIR prides itself on the ability to assist customers with their unique process problems, and Neal’s achievement of this certification is a testament to EXAIR’s dedication to providing a level of expertise consistent with 40 years of service to the manufacturing industry.