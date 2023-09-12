Carlo Gavazzi’s new Single Phase AC Energy Meter for Level 1 and 2 EV Charging

Carlo Gavazzi announces the launch of its EM511 Series 1-Phase Energy Meters, which are simple, intuitive, self-contained, easy-to-install, remotely accessible energy meters suitable for load balancing in EV charging or PV and storage applications. They are suitably designed for 1-phase energy metering for Level 1 and 2 EV charging applications meeting all global certification requirements for this application.

The EM511 is bi-directional, thus enabling the separate measurement of imported and generated energy, even in fiscal applications such as in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

is bi-directional, thus enabling the separate measurement of imported and generated energy, even in fiscal applications such as in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. The EM511 Energy Meters reduce commissioning time thanks to a quick setup procedure. In addition to monitoring power, real-time energy consumption, electrical variables, and total harmonic distortion, the EM511 provides other useful information for the maintenance team, such as a built-in run-hour meter that records total operating time.

reduce commissioning time thanks to a quick setup procedure. In addition to monitoring power, real-time energy consumption, electrical variables, and total harmonic distortion, the EM511 provides other useful information for the maintenance team, such as a built-in run-hour meter that records total operating time. The EM511 Series also has been designed to meet the requirements of energy analysis in Industrial and Building automation energy efficiency applications, for MID fiscal cost sharing, cost allocation, and power metering.

Main technical features include:

EM511: Class 1 (kWh) according to EN62053-21, class 2 (kVARh) according to EN62053-23

Class B (kWh) according to EN50470-3

Current inputs: direct connection up to 45 A

Instantaneous variables readout: (max 5+3) DGT, energy readout: 9 (6+3) DGT

Voltage inputs: 120 to 240 V with self-power supply

Current and voltage THD (up to 15th harmonic)

Energy measurements (imported/exported): total and partial kWh, kVARh, and kVAh

Run hour meters (relevant to both imported/exported energy: 8+2 DGT). Total operating time

Digital input for remote contact monitoring, tariff management, partial meter start/stop, or partial meter reset

Digital output (O1 version), or RS485 Modbus (S1 version) or M-Bus (M1 version)

Alarm management

Programmable display and slide show function

cULus approval; MID certification (PF version), Swiss MID certification (SF version)

The EM511 Series Energy Meters are available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of sales offices and distributors in the Americas. More information is also available at www.GavazziOnline.com.