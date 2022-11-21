EXAIR’s variety of longer super air knives

EXAIR has expanded Stainless Steel long Super Air Knives to include a maximum length of 108-in. (2743mm) and is manufacturing all air knives 60-in. (1524mm) and longer, which used to be two pieces, in one piece construction which eases installation and saves space. The corrosion-resistant design ensures seamless airflow and withstands temperatures up to 800°F (427°C). Super Air Knives produce a laminar sheet of airflow to blow off, dry, or cool large surfaces up to 108-in. wide. The energy-efficient design minimizes compressed air use by entraining 40 parts room air to one part compressed air. It is ideal for blowing corrosive chemicals off parts, drying food products, and cooling hot materials such as molten glass, castings, and molded parts.

The long Super Air Knives provide a uniform, high-volume, high-velocity curtain of air that is infinitely adjustable from a gentle blowing force to a hard-hitting blast of air. The compact profile measures 1.75 x 1.44-in. with compressed air inlets located on each end and the bottom to permit easy mounting in tight spaces. The Super Air Knife is quiet, maintenance-free, has no moving parts to wear out, is CE compliant, and meets OSHA safety standard 1910.242(b).

Super Air Knives are available from stock in Type 303 and Type 316 stainless steel, aluminum, and PVDF. A factory-installed plumbing kit is also available that makes it easy to connect Super Air Knives to any plant’s compressed air system quickly and easily.

Exair

exair.co/58-sakvariety