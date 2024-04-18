SJT Industries SIM timing pulleys from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added SIM timing pulleys to their Power Transmission product category. 5M pitch (5mm) pulleys in bore sizes of 5/8, ¾, 7/8, or 1-1/8-in. with 20 to 120 teeth are now available, as are additional MXL pitch (0.08in) pulleys in bore sizes of 1/8, 3/16, and ¼-in. with 14 to 72 teeth, XL pitch (1/5in) pulleys in bore sizes of ¼, 5/16, or 3/8-in. with 10 to 72 teeth that can accommodate a ¼ or 3/8-in. wide belt, and L pitch (3/8in) pulleys in bore sizes from 3/8 to 1-1/4-in. with 10 to 40 teeth that can be driven by a ½ or 1-in. wide belt.

All SIM pulleys are constructed of aluminum, feature either Quick Disconnect (QD) style bushing or smooth bore with set screws, and trapezoidal or curvilinear tooth profiles.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/timing-pulley