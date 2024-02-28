Fastech joins Meltio’s manufacturing partner network in the US

Meltio announced that Fastech — a Virginia-based manufacturing solutions provider with WAAM (wire arc additive manufacturing), CNC, and reverse engineering capabilities, providing an end-to-end solution to the industry — joined Meltio’s manufacturing partner network in the U.S. This agreement is another step forward in Meltio’s commitment to be a reliable and firm ally of all industries to revolutionize their manufacturing and repair processes of metal parts with materials such as stainless steels, nickel, and titanium, among others. The new alliance strengthens Meltio’s presence in the U.S.

The Meltio Engine Robot Integration is a platform for large and complex 3D printing, repair, cladding, and feature addition. It also allows for the creation of highly complex parts with machining tolerances in the same process. The company’s cutting-edge multi-metal 3D printing technology precisely stacks weld beads on top of one another when introduced into a laser-generated melt pool. The process uses commodity welding wire, the cleanest, safest, and lowest-cost metal feedstock on the market. The Meltio Engine integrates impeccably with both robotic as well as CNC equipment, bringing new metal additive manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of industries and applications.

