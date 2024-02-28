Continue to Site

Design World

Fastech joins Meltio’s manufacturing partner network in the US

By |

Meltio announced that Fastech — a Virginia-based manufacturing solutions provider with WAAM (wire arc additive manufacturing), CNC, and reverse engineering capabilities, providing an end-to-end solution to the industry — joined Meltio’s manufacturing partner network in the U.S. This agreement is another step forward in Meltio’s commitment to be a reliable and firm ally of all industries to revolutionize their manufacturing and repair processes of metal parts with materials such as stainless steels, nickel, and titanium, among others. The new alliance strengthens Meltio’s presence in the U.S.

Image: Meltio

The Meltio Engine Robot Integration is a platform for large and complex 3D printing, repair, cladding, and feature addition. It also allows for the creation of highly complex parts with machining tolerances in the same process. The company’s cutting-edge multi-metal 3D printing technology precisely stacks weld beads on top of one another when introduced into a laser-generated melt pool. The process uses commodity welding wire, the cleanest, safest, and lowest-cost metal feedstock on the market. The Meltio Engine integrates impeccably with both robotic as well as CNC equipment, bringing new metal additive manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of industries and applications.

Meltio
meltio3d.com

Fastech
fastech-engineering.com

Filed Under: Make Parts Fast
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As a Senior Editor of Design World and Fluid Power World, she covers hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, robotics, warehouse automation, and more.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World