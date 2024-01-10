Formlabs launches new Resin Pumping System and two new materials

Formlabs today announced its Resin Pumping System and two new materials, Polypropylene Powder and Premium Teeth Resin, to increase the efficiency, versatility, and scalability of its 3D printing ecosystem. Formlabs’ ecosystem is relied upon for prototyping and in-house production, with more than 130,000 printers sold worldwide, and Resin Pumping System and these new materials aim to bolster in-house 3D printing for consumer goods, dental appliances, industrial and automotive parts, manufacturing prototypes, and more. Formlabs will display its full ecosystem and these new solutions at CES booth #54221.

Formlabs’ versatile ecosystem includes SLA and SLS 3D printers and more than 45 materials used in-house for prototyping and product design, easing supply chain challenges, producing end-use parts, rapid tooling, and more. Resin Pumping System is Formlabs’ response to increased 3D printing production, designed for unattended printing while lowering cost-per-part and waste.

“3D printing production is steadily increasing, and the introduction of Resin Pumping System, Polypropylene Powder, and Premium Teeth Resin are three big steps in our mission to provide professionals with a full ecosystem of the tools they need to bring their ideas to life,” said Dávid Lakatos, chief product officer at Formlabs.

Resin Pumping System: Lower cost per part with 86% less packaging waste

As users in more industries add 3D printing into their workflows, Resin Pumping System will enable increased production with less hassle, lower resin costs, and reduced waste. An accessory for the Form 3 and Form 3L printers, Resin Pumping System is a plug-and-play replacement for standard one-liter cartridges that seamlessly delivers five liters of resin directly to the printer’s resin tank for continuous printing for five times longer.

The Resin Pumping System operates with five-liter containers of select materials with an initial discount of at least 10% compared to one-liter cartridges. Resin Pumping System is $199 and is currently available.

“Skydio is constantly 3D printing to iterate using Form 3+ printers, which provides a huge advantage in hardware development. Resin Pumping System benefitted me and my team because I don’t have to check on the one liter cartridge, which ran out once and caused us to place a frantic, last-minute order. Now, Resin Pumping System and the five liter container reduce the mental burden on me and ensure our printers keep running,” said Eric Weinhoffer, senior hardware development specialist at Skydio.

Polypropylene Powder: A high-performance material to unlock in-house production

Polypropylene is the second-most widely produced commodity plastic in the world, commonly used for its low-density, lightweight, and chemically resistant properties for consumer products, packaging, automotive parts, and more. Polypropylene Powder will expand the SLS portfolio, enabling users to print products commonly made of polypropylene, such as home appliances, electronics, sports equipment, custom lab equipment, prototypes, manufacturing tools, and more, efficiently and at a low cost with Fuse 1+ 30W 3D printers. Polypropylene Powder is currently available.

Premium Teeth Resin: A new FDA registered material

Formlabs leads the dental 3D printing industry, with its ecosystem supporting over 15 million dental parts printed. Affordable and accessible 3D printing workflows and specialty materials reduce the cost and labor barriers to dental 3D printing compared to traditional methods, sparking a rise in digital dentistry. Premium Teeth Resin will support 3D printed denture teeth and temporary full-arch implant-supported restorations (All-on-X) with life-like aesthetics and simplified workflows without compromising on intraoral mechanics.

Premium Teeth Resin is nano-ceramic filled FDA registered Class II biocompatible material with validated longevity that guarantees optimal clinical performance while balancing natural-looking aesthetics. It can be customized to each patient’s anatomy, mimicking natural teeth translucency and opalescence for customizable digital dentures as well as temporary implant-supported restorations. Premium Teeth Resin features industry-leading aesthetics, optimal intraoral mechanical properties, accuracy, and simple workflow to enable affordable yet personal dental care for diverse patient needs. Premium Teeth is currently available.

“I have been thoroughly impressed with Formlabs Premium Teeth Resin. The material not only has the strength we need for denture teeth and All-on-X appliances, but it also polishes with minimal effort to reveal a natural, lifelike translucency,” said Dr. Christopher Baer, dentist, Baer Dental.

