Heavy Duty HEPA vacuum moves material with less water

EXAIR’s Heavy Duty HEPA Vac attaches to an ordinary open-top drum to turn it into a powerful, HEPA quality, industrial vacuum cleaner. The Heavy Duty HEPA Vac is designed to move more material with less wear. In addition, this vacuum has been engineered to filter contaminants to HEPA requirements in dusty environments requiring frequent cleaning.

It is extremely quiet at 82 dBA (half the noise of electric vacs), making it suitable for a wide variety of environments. An economical, easily maintained pre-filter stops larger particles, while the HEPA filter handles the smaller matter. All filters are tested for a minimum 99.97% filtration at the 0.3-micron level to meet HEPA standards in strict accordance to IEST-RP-CC-007.

The Heavy Duty HEPA Vac System comes complete with the Heavy Duty Dry Vac, lever lock drum lid, shutoff valve, pre-filter, HEPA filter, 10 ft (3 m) static resistant hose, hose hanger, 1/2 NPT quick connects coupling, 20 ft (6 m) compressed air hose, pressure gauge and aluminum chip wand (drum included with Premium Systems).

