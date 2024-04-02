Hyson announces expanded Toolmind product line

Hyson, a business of Barnes Group Inc., and a maker of nitrogen gas systems for metal forming operations, announces the expansion of its Toolmind Secure Remote Monitoring System product line — empowering customers with more capabilities to enhance stamping operation control and efficiency.

Hyson’s zero-scrap policy ensures that every production cycle counts and Toolmind plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. Other product benefits and features include:

Real-Time Control: Toolmind empowers users with real-time data and alarms, allowing for proactive decision-making.

Efficiency: Minimizes downtime and scrap by identifying issues quickly.

Scalability: From small to large operations, Toolmind grows with customers’ production needs.

Integration: The Base Station integrates with PLCs, providing a built-in shut-down operation, if process limits are exceeded.

The Toolmind Remote Monitoring System now includes a base station, handheld reader, and sensor, with the addition of two new sensors and a range extender (Toolmind Repeater).

The Base Station is the heart of the system. It allows users to remotely monitor many tools, each equipped with 12 sensors. With real-time data outputs and alarms, the station provides a centralized hub for efficient monitoring — reducing investment costs by consolidating monitoring capabilities into a single Base.

The Toolmind Handheld Reader is designed for convenience and safety. This reader provides real-time data, without the need to break into the pressure zone. Users can monitor pressure and temperature in the palm of their hand.

Toolmind Expanded Sensor Options now includes:

Sensor 1: The original sensor for general use, communicates data every 20 seconds.

Sensor 2 : A new sensor communicates every 40 seconds to extend sensor life while maintaining critical monitoring.

Sensor 3 : A new sensor that communicates every 0.5 seconds which is suitable for tool try-out and development applications.

The new Toolmind Repeater (Range Extender) amplifies the signal between sensors and the Base Station, significantly extending the effective range of Toolmind. Now, customers can monitor tools across larger areas without compromising data accuracy.

Hyson

www.hysonsolutions.com