OKW’s HAND-TERMINAL plastic enclosures now in two versions

OKW’s HAND-TERMINAL industrial electronic enclosures are now available in two versions, offering the choice of a closed or open top.

These sealed plastic enclosures (IP 65 optional) are designed specifically for heavy-duty handheld devices. Applications include machine control, mobile terminals, measurement, programmers, and data collection.

Ergonomic HAND-TERMINAL offers plenty of space for operating elements, displays, pushbuttons, and large switches. Optimum weight distribution and a contoured hand grip on the underside make the enclosures comfortable to hold.

They feature a large recessed area for controls and displays. Version I has a solid plastic top; Version II has an open top for a front panel. Both versions can be specified for either cable-connected or battery-powered (4 x AA, 1 or 2 x 9 V) electronics. The front has a large recessed area for mounting connectors. Inside there are PCB fastening pillars.

HAND-TERMINAL (8.66 x 4.72 x 2.56-in.) is molded from tough PC+ABS (UL 94 V-0) in off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005) as standard.

Accessories include battery compartments, battery clips, a plug-in contact (9 V), a battery spacer, an aluminum front panel, sealing kits, and self-tapping screws.

OKW can supply HAND-TERMINAL fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

