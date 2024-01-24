Pepperl+Fuchs VisuNet FLX HMI series now offers extended temperature range

Pepperl+Fuchs is expanding the VisuNet FLX HMI series with a new option, making it even more flexible. The series offers various HMI systems for a wide range of applications and installation requirements in ATEX/IECEx Zone 2/22, NEC 500 Div. 2, and non-Ex areas. The modular “one-size-fits-all” design allows for the precise HMI solution configuration and enables easy and quick adaptation in the field. It will now also offer an extended temperature range.

In addition to the proven stainless-steel housing, a new aluminum housing is now available in the VisuNet FLX series. This means that the FLX can also be used in extended temperature ranges from -20° C to +50° C, making it perfect for outdoor applications. The robust aluminum housing not only provides optimal heat dissipation but also high-temperature resistance. To always ensure good readability, even in very bright lighting conditions, the FLX has an optically bonded display. With the new aluminum housing, additional sun shields can be attached to the sides, top edge, and rear as required. They also serve as protection against rain and other environmental conditions. And, like the stainless-steel version, the new aluminum housing is approved for explosion-hazardous areas.

As before, the modular design of the popular FLX solutions provides additional advantages, including the ability to upgrade to future processor generations on demand by easily replacing a thin client or PC unit. This feature makes the FLX solutions a future-oriented investment. Similarly, display units and power supplies can be replaced easily during service work, keeping costly downtimes to a minimum. This “one size fits all” principle also opens new potential for OEMs and machine builders by simplifying inventories and enabling quick customization based on end-customer application requirements.

Global solutions, global support

Pepperl+Fuchs has a wide range of preferred products quickly available from stock at market launch. This selection of preconfigured FLX solutions covers many applications often found in the petrochemical, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. However, if a customer requires modifications, individualized solutions can be created and produced in one of the global Pepperl+Fuchs Solution Engineering Centers (SECs). A large selection of approved push buttons is just one example of the modifications available. Solutions for dual-monitor or mobile applications have been integrated into the design process and can be customized as required.

In combination with the numerous pending certifications (for example, ATEX, IECEx, NEC500) and the extensive Pepperl+Fuchs partner network, the VisuNet FLX series offers a flexibly scalable, expanding platform for HMI solutions that can be used worldwide.

