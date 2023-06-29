IronHorse stainless steel worm gearboxes from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect now offers IronHorse stainless steel worm gearboxes. Worm gearboxes are power transmission devices that drive a load at a fixed reduced ratio of a motor’s speed. The stainless steel housings of these gearboxes make them suitable for the food and beverage industry and many other harsh industrial applications.

IronHorse stainless steel worm gearboxes are IP69K rated and BISSC certified (Baking Industry Sanitation Standards Committee) with the housing, covers, and flanges all made out of 304 stainless steel. They are available in gear ratios from 5:1 to 60:1 and the input flanges accept 56C or 145TC motor frames.

All IronHorse stainless steel worm gearboxes have a hollow shaft output. Single and dual output shaft kits are available as are shaft bushings if you wish to connect the gearbox to a shaft that you provide. Compatible output covers and output flanges are also available.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/stainless-worm-gearboxes