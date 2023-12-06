KEB America releases DL4 servo motors in North America

KEB America, Inc., a subsidiary of KEB Automation KG and the North American provider of motion control and industrial automation solutions, today announces its DL4 series of brushless servo motors is now available to original equipment manufacturers across North America. The DL4 synchronous servo motors deliver high torque and accurate precision in a compact and highly efficient package size, making them an ideal choice for managing heavy loads and intricate motion control requirements in large power industrial machinery.

KEB’s DL4 servo motors are available in three UL-certified frame sizes: SE, SF, and SG. They are offered in four different stack lengths, operate at a nominal voltage of 400V, and come standard with IP54 protection. Additional options include IP65 protection, all major feedback types, brakes, and liquid or forced air cooling for increased power density. The DL4s have a rated torque ranging from 11 Nm to 520 Nm and rated motor speeds from 1,000 to 3,000 rpm, with peak speeds up to 6,000 rpm.

“The DL4s feature enhanced stator windings and rotor lamination designs that enable rapid acceleration and deceleration while offering a more compact size,” said Jonathan Bullick, national sales manager at KEB America. “This leads to improved performance and energy efficiency across a wide range of large power, high load machines found in metalworking, textiles, plastics, and woodworking applications.”

KEB’s servo suite includes Generation 6 servo motor controllers with commissioning and diagnostic software. Under one umbrella, machine builders can leverage KEB’s Combivis 6 software to manage its S6 and F6 servo motor controllers with the DL4 motors.

KEB America

www.kebamerica.com