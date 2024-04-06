MDX+ series: low-voltage integrated servo system 20% smaller than standalone

Applied Motion Products introduces the MDX+ series, a family of low-voltage servo systems that integrate a servo drive, motor, and encoder into one package. Solutions with 100/200/400/550W power output are available. The MDX+ product line supports pulse train-based control methods (Pulse/Direction, CW/CCW, encoder following), RS-485, CANopen, and EtherCAT. It also offers packages with electromagnetic brakes to meet the safety requirements of today’s industries and will soon provide STO. The MDX+ series is a suitable solution for manufacturers in logistics, AGV, medical, semiconductor, and solar industries, among many others.

The MDX+ series is designed to be small and compact, providing a smaller yet equally capable solution compared to stand-alone motor and drive systems. It is ideal for applications with limited installation space, and its form factor is at least 20% smaller than that of standalone solutions.

The MDX+ servo drive is debugged by Luna software. It is meant to assist users with configuration, tuning, and troubleshooting the MDX+ family. The software and the drive are connected via USB for fast and reliable communication.

Features

• Drive and motor integration offers a compact design

• Main power supports 24-60 VDC, Auxiliary power supports 24 VDC

• Standardized frame sizes of 40/60/80mm, covering a power range 100W to 550W

• EtherCAT, CANopen and RS-485 options

• Equipped with a 17-bit magnetic incremental encoder or 17-bit batteryless absolute encoder

• Accurate Positioning and Control

• Support position control, velocity control, torque control

• Built-in brake option is available

• IP20 or IP65 options available

Applications

MDX+ series integrated servo motors have a wide range of applications:

Packaging – AGV – Medical – Logistics – Textile – Electronic Inspection – Solar

