Mitsubishi provides servo components to achieve precise capping machine

When packaging machinery specialist Balpack Inc., Sarasota, Florida, was tasked with manufacturing a star wheel capping machine for a customer, it turned to automation vendor HPE Automation, a Diamond Partner Distributor Elite of Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

HPE Automation recommended using Mitsubishi Electric components for a complete and compatible solution to develop a machine in a shorter time frame. Since the machine is powered by VFDs and servos, it required programming expertise, provided by HPE, and precision controls to ensure the capping machine had the delicacy to work with fragile materials such as glass. The machine is easily reprogrammable, and all settings can be controlled by a user-friendly HMI allowing for quicker changeovers that once were performed manually, decreasing downtime significantly.

“Mitsubishi Electric was literally the savior of this project. They got us what we needed when we needed it. Plus, they were open about pricing. That’s important for a company of our size,” said Caroline Shipp, general manager at Balpack Inc.

“And the value that Mitsubishi Electric brought to Balpack allowed us to give our customers a lot of bang for the buck,” said Roman Balcar, executive vice president of Balpack Inc.

To read more about the customer success story, please visit the Balpack Inc. case study.