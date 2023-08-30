Leuze is turning 60 and continues its ambitious growth

In 1963, who would have thought that the fragile “Electronics” seedling, the new division of the Leuze Group, would become a technology and world market trailblazer in optical sensors? In 2023, Leuze is celebrating not only record growth, but also its 60th birthday.

Leuze — a long-standing family business

The creation of the electronics division in 1963 was not the beginning of the Leuze company history: It goes all the way back to the 17th century in Eningen/Achalm bei Reutlingen, Southern Germany. Years later, as mechanical weaving looms increasingly displaced hand weaving and cotton replaced the local linen, the Leuze family took textile production into their own hands. “In the Lenningen Valley in 1861, our ancestors found precisely the prerequisites they needed for building a mechanical cotton-weaving mill and spinning mill,” said Helmut Leuze, shareholder of the Leuze Group. From these origins emerged a renowned textile company, which was able to successfully navigate all the perils of time over generations and continue to develop.

1963 marks the hour of birth of the Leuze electronic

To guard against fundamental changes, additional activities in other areas were initiated early on. This led to the creation of Leuze electronic in 1963. Today, Leuze is an international sensor expert and a leading innovator in the field of industrial automation. Together with over 1,600 employees worldwide — the Sensor People —, the fifth generation now drives the further development of the family business with entrepreneurial courage and passion. With curiosity and determination, knowledge, and openness to new technologies, they are working on the innovations of tomorrow. “Success is always a collaborative effort. This understanding of values is the basis and requirement for the constant further development of our family business. Through the energetic dedication of our employees and often many years of loyalty to our business, we have succeeded in leading our company to its current importance”. With these words, Christof Leuze, shareholder and former managing director of Leuze electronic, thanks the entire Leuze workforce.

Leuze continues to set ambitious growth targets

In 2022, Leuze achieved sales of 322 million euros (2021: 258 million euros). This corresponds to an increase in sales of roughly 25%. The family business also has ambitious growth targets for the future. The high-tech company is continuing to invest in decentralized structures, in its Sensor People and in new talent.

