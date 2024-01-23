Lutze DIN rail mounted compact switching power supplies from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new compact power supplies from LUTZE, which has been an industry-leading manufacturer for over 60 years. LUTZE DIN rail-mounted compact switching power supplies are high-efficiency units that offer space and cost savings.

These smaller-than-industry-standard power supplies are offered in four series. ECO series power supplies are low-cost single-phase units with an adjustable output voltage. Ultra series power supplies are single-phase models that reduce space requirements even further with their extremely small size. 3-phase series power supplies provide an integrated power boost function and remote ON/OFF feature to significantly reduce energy consumption. Universal series power supplies provide the flexibility of 1-, 2-, or 3-phase inputs, allowing these units to be used in many applications.

LUTZE compact switching power supplies offer 120, 240, 480, or 960W models (depending on series).

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/power