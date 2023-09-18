binder USA’s hybrid HEC connector: Power and signal transmission in extreme environments

binder USA’s latest series 696 HEC (harsh environmental connector) was engineered for maximum efficiency and versatility. The connector’s hybrid design allows simultaneous high-and low-voltage power supply and reliable signal transmission with a single mating. Its compact size and bayonet quick-locking mechanism offer additional flexibility. The series 696 is also highly resistant to chemicals, corrosion, and UV light, providing robust performance in conditions from extreme temperatures, dust, and vibration to submersion and high-pressure cleaning.

The series 696 connector is ideal for applications such as chemical and non-contact food processing, as well as machinery used in agriculture, construction, and mining. Series 696 cable connectors and square panel mount parts are also available with protective fittings, delivering IP68 and IP69K protection levels when mated.

Locking system: bayonet

Termination: crimp

Pin count: 5, 8, and 12

Rated voltage: 50 to 600 V

Rated current: 3 to 32 A

Protection degree: IP68/IP69K

Mating cycles: >1000 (5-, 8-pin), >500 (12-pin)

Special features: protective fitting, female panel mount connector with hinged cover

Binder USA, LP, is a subsidiary of binder Group, a leading global manufacturer of circular connectors, custom cordsets, and LED lights. binder USA products are used around the world in industrial environments for factory automation, process control, and medical technology applications. For additional information on this product, visit www.binder-usa.com.