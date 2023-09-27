Meltio Robot Cell boosts industrial robotic arm performance

Meltio recently launched the Meltio Robot Cell, a turn-key metal additive manufacturing solution to boost industrial robotic arm performance in a safer, more reliable, and highly accurate way. The solution controls the entire process, including the recently launched slicing software, Meltio Space. This new system allows standard metal 3D printing starting from a build plate in a factory and part repair or feature addition.

Meltio Robot Cell is compatible with the open hardware platform that allows Meltio to integrate metal 3D printheads into any brand of robotic arm. The volume and work area defined in the workspace meet industrial-level needs and enable autonomous manufacturing due to its monitoring and safety features. The robot and positioner are installed on a self-supporting platform, laser-safe enclosure with Meltio Engine, Meltio Space, and accessories.

The plug-and-play system has a single electrical power supply and a single inert gas supply. The environmental conditions are standard, and this cell cannot be outdoors or unprotected from the sun and dust — it must be in a controlled environment. This solution allows the customer to receive a product ready to use for robotic metal 3D printing.

Meltio Robot Cell is certified and tested to operate with an ABB robotic arm as standard configuration. It is aimed at all industries and is an evolution of the Meltio Engine Robot Integration as a base production model to enable industries to incorporate 3D printed parts manufacturing with the Meltio head integrated into a robot into their production systems.

“Meltio’s main commitment with the launch of Meltio Robot Cell is to offer all types of industries the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using our metal 3D printing technology consisting of a Meltio head integrated in a robotic arm and in a safe environment, in order to just produce parts,” said Alejandro Nieto, product manager of Meltio Engine. “This new hardware system allows the customer to receive a ready to use cell for robotic metal 3D printing, removing the integration process and long assembly lead times. The Meltio Robot Cell has a specific area for every supply the cell requires on a daily basis, only connecting to the inert gas and electric supply is enough to start manufacturing.”

“Meltio Robot Cell also provides the industrial customer with a working protocol. Relative to existing offerings in the market today, the Meltio Robot Cell is very competitively priced and its price is below 300,000 dollars ex works. The cost of the solution is also competitive when compared with thermoplastic and concrete 3d printing systems as seen in other sectors that demand 3D printing for structural parts. This cell has the possibility to be delivered with other robot brands on the market to be more responsive to customers in terms of availability and technical capability. Meltio Robot Cell is compatible with the open hardware platform that allows Meltio to integrate our metal 3D printing head on any brand of robotic arms.”

Meltio emphasizes how it can increase the productivity of its clients and augment their manufacturing capabilities with a lead time no longer than four to six weeks in 2023.

Meltio Robot Cell technical specifications:

Easy to install, all included

Turn-key solution

Best-in-class components

Safe, tested, and certified

CLASS 1 laser product

Meltio Space 1 (one) year subscription

Large 3D printing volume with continuous positioner axes interpolation

Standard CE certification. UCKA in UK and UL in America to be evaluated

Steel platform with leveling points and wiring ducts

All equipment and peripherals anchored on the platform

All cell controls unified on single control panel

Everything is sent integrated and tested

The final reseller/integrator focuses work on training and enabling the client to manufacture parts

Load an unload from truck with regular size and load forklift

Includes 300 x 400 mm actively cooled build platform and build plates

Single three-phase connector input

All cell controls unified on single control panel: Connected to the customer’s local network (LAN) for PC interconnectivity ABB’s SafeMove to avoid collisions with enclosure Safe environment for the end customer Specific quality controls before and after integration, ensuring maximum performance at its final destination.



Upcoming accessories:

Inert Bubble: Specific hardware option already implemented in the welding industry to ensure the best results when printing with high oxidizing materials like titanium and related alloys — this can be mandatory in sectors as aeronautics and space. Final design under development, sizes, pricing and configurations to be defined. For now request information on a case by case basis for customers in need of certification and/or low oxidation requirements until more info is available.

