Meltio’s wire-laser metal 3D printing technology gains traction

Meltio is dedicated to the development of its unique and patented wire-laser metal 3D printing technology for the worldwide sector and has just celebrated a very remarkable milestone: exceeding 300 systems sold worldwide.

The mission of the metal AM company is to provide worldwide industries with unique wire-laser metal additive manufacturing technology to create and repair reliable, high-dense metal parts (stainless steel, titanium, nickel, inconel, and many others). Industries such as automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, mining, research centers, universities, and others in more than 60 countries already enjoy Meltio’s solutions.

“This milestone of exceeding 300 Meltio systems sold worldwide confirms that the industry is embracing our metal 3D printing solutions for manufacturing and repairing metal parts. It is a recognition of the efforts of the entire Meltio team and a confirmation that we are on the right path of innovation to offer the market new Meltio solutions that respond to their production needs, flexibility, and reliability in industrial manufacturing processes,” said Ángel Llavero, CEO of Meltio.

Meltio covers the needs of industries around the world in their quest for cost reduction and increased reliability in their manufacturing processes. With the installation and adoption of Meltio’s metal AM solutions, industries gain flexibility and automation of their industrial processes by being able to repair and manufacture metal parts in a user-friendly environment and with availability and access to technology 7/7 24 hours a day, a great leap from conventional manufacturing processes.

The metal AM systems and software solutions offer to the industrial worldwide market are:

Meltio Engine Robot integration

Meltio CNC Robot integration

Meltio M450 metal 3D printer

Meltio Robot Cell

Meltio Space slicer software and Meltio Horizon slicer

To promote the benefits of local manufacturing and the huge Meltio wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions, the Spanish OEM was present at Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt (Germany). At Hall 12.0 Meltio Booth C101, attendees saw the newly launched Meltio Robot Cell printing metal parts with a robotic arm inside this cell, the Meltio M450 metal 3D printer, and new metal parts printed in different materials for industrial applications, such as automotive, aerospace, mining, oil & gas, defense and other industries.

Meltio

meltio3d.com