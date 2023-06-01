Mitsubishi adds powerful and easy-to-use controller to its iQ-F series compact PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. expands its line of MELSEC iQ-F series compact controllers to now offer a basic model providing OEMs with an all-in-one controller for small machines up to 60 I/O with integrated Ethernet connectivity. The FX5S PLC is a solution for simple automation applications at a more affordable price than the original FX5U high-performance model and FX5UJ mid-range model.

Unique features of the FX5S PLC include a built-in Webserver for connection to customized webpages and CC-Link IE network capability for reliable communication to HMI, VFD, servo, and remote I/O. The MELSEC iQ-F series compact controllers have faster speeds and increased memory for programming, bringing superior performance and reliability to customers.

“The iQ-F series FX5S PLC is the perfect product for customers that need to modernize from serial to Ethernet required for modern IoT connectivity, while simultaneously keeping costs down,” said Lee Cheung product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. “This basic model is programmed in the same GX Works3 software environment as other iQ-F series compact PLCs which makes it a great fit for simple automation applications in packaging, material handling, food & beverage, water, and printing industries.”

