Mitsubishi Electric Automation to exhibit at ACTE’s CareerTech VISION 2023 in Phoenix

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. will be exhibiting at ACTE’s CareerTech VISION 2023 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. CareerTech allows attendees to meet with a multitude of organizations that provide solutions for career growth through networking, program sessions, and more.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation will be showcasing its Workforce Development program, titled Diamondworks!, designed to empower students, employees, and employers with cost-effective and tailored programs. Representatives of the company will be available in booth #814 to demonstrate several of the company’s automation products and solutions including an interactive robot game and a CNC machine-tending robot cell making custom dog tags for attendees. There will be additional learning opportunities through desktop learning demonstrations on PLCs and VFDs.

“Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s Diamondworks! program is built for the educator. We offer tailored educational equipment, curriculum, and instructor training classes to make the integration of Mitsubishi Electric technology into a school’s programs, seamless. With everything happening in the automotive industry related to lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles, if ever there were a time to educate schools about Mitsubishi Electric Automation, that time is now” said Tom Majewski, workforce development specialist at Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

For more information about ACTE’s CareerTech VISION 2023 and to register for the event, please visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/news-and-events/2023/november/careertech-2023/