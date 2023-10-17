Get ready to innovate at Advantech’s World Partner Conference

Advantech is hosting the 2023 Industrial-IoT World Partner Conference, Oct. 26–28 in Taipei, Taiwan. The IoT technology company hosts numerous partner events so that experts from around the globe can congregate, explore the latest tech, and discuss the future. Design World is attending the upcoming Industrial-IoT conference to gain insights on trends and innovations for intelligent factories, smart machines, green energy, and transportation.

The conference covers the latest IIoT technologies, including edge AI, intelligent automation, industrial wireless connectivity, network security, and IoT device management services. Highlights include:

Updates and a three-year roadmap of AIoT trends, eco-system development, and growth expansion strategies in several key areas: smart manufacturing, green energy, transportation, industrial AI, network security, 5G/MEC, and many other innovation topics.

In-depth discussions on AIoT business opportunities and face-to-face meetings with key people to engage and create deeper connections. There will also be opportunities to showcase solutions and share experiences.

This year’s conference will be held at Advantech’s exciting new Linkou IoT Campus. After three long years of pandemic, attendees will experience IoT technology and solutions at the exciting new state-of-the-art facilities.

Partnerships, megatrends, and sustainability will be key themes for day one, as will AIoT technology and solutions, edge AI, security, and Advantech’s WISE-IoT solution. Day two focuses on smart factories, digitalization, green initiatives, computing, visualization, intelligent transportation, and software.

Attendees will also tour Advantech’s AIoT Co-Creation Campus — a smart building that combines IoT technologies and intelligent design. Completed in 2014, the campus showcases live demonstrations of smart city and Industry 4.0 applications.

Stay tuned for live updates via social media and future articles covering the latest and greatest in AIoT. To learn more about the conference, visit https://wpc.advantech.com/en-us/industrial-iot.

