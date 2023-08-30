Mitsubishi launches discounted repair program for MR-J3 Servo Amplifiers

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.’s MR-J3 Servo Amplifiers are highly flexible and designed to fit a wide range of applications while providing industry-leading technology and performance. Mitsubishi Electric recently announced that this product would enter its discontinuance phase in its lifecycle, meaning new unit stock is very limited and/or nonexistent. This product was highly sought out by many OEMs and end-users during its lifecycle. Third party suppliers will run out of used/surplus stock and repair parts. Eventually, suppliers outside of Mitsubishi Electric Automation will no longer be able to service these amplifiers due to a lack of available products.

To fully support our customers during this transition, Mitsubishi Electric Automation now offers significantly discounted repair pricing of MR-J3 Servo Amplifiers. Newly offered pricing reflects an average savings of -50% off current flat repair rates. Repair services performed by Mitsubishi Electric Automation factory-trained technicians using sourced repair components and propriety firmware create value and peace of mind while getting a machine up and running with a fast turnaround time.

“Having your MR-J3 Amplifier serviced by Mitsubishi Electric guarantees the unit is repaired with proprietary-sourced product and firmware to ensure it performs as new. All Mitsubishi Electric repaired MR-J3 products come with a 1-year warranty standard” said Dave Simak, service product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. Inc

