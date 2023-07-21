More Comepi safety switches from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has expanded its safety products line with additional Comepi safety switches. This offering includes new, more robust solenoid locking tongue interlock safety switches and RFID-coded solenoid locking tongue interlock safety switches.

All switches have a 1200N holding force and require the solenoid to be energized to unlock the switch. The RFID-coded models are uniquely coded for additional tamper resistance.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/interlock-safety-switch