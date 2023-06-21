RFID safety switch with volt-free contact outputs works well for high-risk applications

The RSS-SERIES from Mechan Controls is a uniquely coded RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) safety switch with volt-free contact outputs. They offer protection against manipulation and tampering making them suitable for use in high-risk applications. The RSS-SERIES is also ‘teach’ enabled and allows for a new actuator to be resynced to one of 4 billion possible codes. This unique coding system makes code duplication near impossible, and the volt-free contact outputs make the RSS-SERIES compatible with most safety relays on the market.

The RSS-SERIES are vibration-proof safety switches constructed with an agent-resistant, resin-encapsulated, orange ABS housing. These switches are available with either open cable in 3-, 6-, or 10-meter lengths or M12 pigtail connectors. Stainless Steel versions are also available. Built and sealed to IP67 & IP69K, the RSS-Series can work in wash-down areas making them suitable for use in the food processing/filling and packing industries as well as many other non-locking machine guard applications and can operate in temperatures ranging from -25° C to +60° C.

