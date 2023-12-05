MENNEKES releases multi-gang SLPX disconnects with sloped-top clean design

MENNEKES, a global manufacturer of wiring devices, switch products, and customized power distribution, announces its new SLPX Series of sloped-top motor disconnects. These devices will enable plant operators to prioritize sanitation while meeting requirements more easily for multiple disconnects.

Available in three multi-gang enclosure sizes, the stainless-steel SLPX Series features a unique clean design for critical washdown and processing areas. Units are UL-listed, rated NEMA 4X, and include a 15° sloped roof to facilitate liquid runoff. They are also suitable for multiple disconnect requirements, reducing cost and time with one-box installation.

SLPX Series enclosures are designed for 30A and 60A switches and have early break auxiliary contacts for VFD and starter interfaces. Their modular nature allows for customization with control devices like push buttons, selector switches, indicator lights, and wiring device options.

Additional features include:

-One-inch external mounting feet, simplifying sanitation inspections.

-A highly visible padlockable handle that satisfies OSHA LO/TO compliance.

-SCCR: 65kA RMS and “Suitable as Motor Disconnect” per NEC 430-109 (a)(b).

-UL Listed standards: 50 and 50E; CSA 22.2 No. 94.

-One-piece punched gasket.

-Generous drainage channel.

-Shrouded design, which minimizes component damage.

-Two, three, and four multi-gang enclosures with module options.

-A compartment barrier with a one-inch pass-through opening for extra safety.

For more information visit www.mennekes.com.