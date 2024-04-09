More options for OKW’s DIATEC low-profile wall-mount enclosures

OKW’s stylish DIATEC plastic enclosures for wall-mount and table-top electronics are now available in two standard colors: off-white (RAL 9002) and lava.

These highly attractive enclosures are ideal for communications and network equipment, IoT/IIoT, gateways, peripherals, data systems engineering, security and access control, measurement and control, medical/wellness, and laboratory technology.

DIATEC’s modern, flat design suits both living and working environments. Its central control panel is recessed to accommodate a keypad, touchscreen, or display. There is a second recessed area for interfaces, plug-in connections, and cable glands. Knockouts in the base enable easy wall mounting with no visible fixings.

These ABS (UL 94 HB) enclosures are available in four sizes ranging from 5.91 x 1.46 x 6.10 to 12.99 x 1.89 x 7.87-in. Size XS is a two-part case with the bottom section contoured for flush mounting. It has an integrated battery compartment (2 x AA) and is assembled with Torx T10 screws.

Sizes S, M, and L each comprise four parts: top, bottom, and two snap-on covers that conceal the assembly screws for increased tamper protection. These lockable covers also allow installation without disassembly of the top panel. Inside, there are PCB mounting pillars and an integrated battery compartment (2 x AA, 1 x 9 V).

Accessories include hinged lids (opaque ABS, translucent PC, transparent PC), slot-in panels, wall suspension elements, anti-slide feet, battery contacts, and self-tapping PCB screws.

OKW can supply DIATEC fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, special materials, and installation/assembly of accessories.

OKW

www.okwenclosures.com/en/Plastic-enclosures/Diatec.htm