Motion names new senior vice president and CFO

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Cummings to senior vice president and CFO, effective immediately.

Mr. Cummings graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He began his career with Ernst & Young in 2006. In 2011, he moved from public accounting to industry, joining Walter Energy as their Internal Audit Manager. He joined Motion in 2012 as AVP of Corporate Compliance. Since then, he held the position of U.S. Controller from 2014-2019, before becoming vice president of Financial Planning & Analysis, until he was asked to serve as interim CFO after Greg Cook, Motion’s previous CFO, moved to the U.S. Automotive Group at Genuine Parts Company (GPC).

“Patrick will become a vital part of the Motion executive team, leading Motion to achieve our financial goals in the coming years,” said Randy Breaux, Motion’s president. “His promotion is well deserved. It makes me extremely proud and happy that after a nationwide search, the Motion candidates proved to be the ‘best in class,’ which says a lot about Motion, our succession planning/process and our teammates.”

Mr. Cummings will report directly to Mr. Breaux. He will also work closely with Bert Nappier, EVP and CFO of GPC, and the CFOs of the other GPC business units worldwide.

Motion

www.motion.com