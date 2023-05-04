nano3Dprint unveils 20-nanometer 3D print system

nano3Dprint introduced its D4200S printer, a groundbreaking advancement in sub-micron additive manufacturing technology. Capable of a 20-nm print resolution, the D4200S is the highest-resolution additive print system available.

nano3Dprint is the first to introduce this technology to the additive manufacturing market and aims to expand the range of technology available to researchers and engineers while pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing solutions.

Leveraging scanning probe nanotechnology, the D4200S is expected to revolutionize nano-scale 3D printing while prioritizing versatility, ease, and precision. The printer’s nano-deposition mode is capable of printing between 20 nm to 250 μm, and D4200S achieves ultimate printing positional accuracy at <1 nm. Additionally, with its high-speed micro-deposition mode, the D4200S dispenses functional materials with feature sizes that range from 5 to 400 μm.

Capable of printing functional materials for electronics, prototyping, R&D, industrial applications, and bioprinting, the D4200S print heads accommodate various print materials, including gold, silver, copper, polymers, metallic oxides, organic compounds, and photosensitive polymers.

Specifically engineered to enable advanced innovations, the D4200S includes AFM capabilities for analysis, nano-writing, and patented 3D printing technology, enabling users to print computer chips or set foundational advancements for complex biological structures. Users can also utilize the D4200S for maskless lithography, mask repair, and tissue engineering.

“Our goal with introducing the D4200S is to provide accessible next-generation technology for top-tier research labs and innovative startups alike,” said Gretta Perlmutter, customer success manager at nano3Dprint. “For example, one D4200S printer can essentially replace all the equipment necessary for lithographic processing in a cleanroom. While a fully equipped cleanroom could cost millions of dollars, the D4200S is a fraction of the cost.”

Customers can secure early commercial availability of the D4200S micro-to-nanoscale printer with a 25% ($62,500) minimum down payment. The total cost of the D4200S printer is $250,000, and shipments will begin later this year.

nano3Dprint

nano3dprint.com